AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,815 ($24.64) on Wednesday. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,480 ($20.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,470 ($33.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of £410.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,764.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,871.57.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

