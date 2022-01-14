AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKFRY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of SKFRY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,154. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

