Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.1% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 70,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

ABT traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $127.62. 222,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,423. The firm has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.