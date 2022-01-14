Abbott Laboratories Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 103,854 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 756% compared to the typical volume of 12,138 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $129.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

