Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 5%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 222,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 159,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

