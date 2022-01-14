Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.75 Per Share

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AAIF stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.22) on Friday. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 213 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.

In related news, insider Robert Kirkby acquired 16,937 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £38,955.10 ($52,877.83).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

