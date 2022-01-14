ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 13,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

