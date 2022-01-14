Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.42.

ABST opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Absolute Software by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.