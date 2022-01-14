Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.68. 5,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 81,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

