Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the December 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AAQC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 201,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Accelerate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

