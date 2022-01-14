Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Accenture worth $286,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Accenture stock opened at $361.37 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

