Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.73.
NASDAQ ACCD opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $59.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
