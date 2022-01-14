Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.73.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

