Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCYY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

ACCYY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 34,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,015. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

