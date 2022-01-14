Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.86

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $11.97. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 8,876 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

