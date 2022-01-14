AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of AHCO opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AdaptHealth by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.