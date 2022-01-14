Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $59.00. The company traded as high as $50.91 and last traded at $50.91. 10,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 619,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adient by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

