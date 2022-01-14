Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $70,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,505. The company has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $612.23 and its 200-day moving average is $620.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

