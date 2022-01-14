Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Adobe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,505. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

