Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.48.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.41. 3,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,389. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.