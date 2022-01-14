Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 566,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,377,100. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

