Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.55

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.55 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 37.63 ($0.51). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 37.63 ($0.51), with a volume of 63,942 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92. The company has a market capitalization of £167.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

