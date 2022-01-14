Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.45.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$8.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.