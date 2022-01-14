Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 351.5% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $18,714,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $18,695,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.