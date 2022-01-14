Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,526 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 845.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1,928.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000.

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $87.20.

