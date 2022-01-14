Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,590 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 103,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

