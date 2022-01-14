Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,480 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,671,468.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $737,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

