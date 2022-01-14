AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Down 1.2%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 288.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $790,000.

