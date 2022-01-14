Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 6,062 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

