Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $288,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $32.36 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

