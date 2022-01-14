Advisory Services Network LLC Has $257,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

