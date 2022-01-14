Advisory Services Network LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $891,000.

NASDAQ PRN opened at $107.44 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

