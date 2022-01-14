Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

