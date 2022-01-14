Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 171.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $127.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.