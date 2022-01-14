Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 202,315 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Afya alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 26.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.