Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 202,315 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.55.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.
The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 26.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
