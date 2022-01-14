AGF Investments America Inc. Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.17. 56,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,796. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

