AGF Investments America Inc. Has $13.59 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.8% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

