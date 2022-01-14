AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 94,268 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,268 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $155,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,539. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

