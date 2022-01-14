AGF Investments Inc. Has $201.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 533,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.5% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $201,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $12.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.41. The company had a trading volume of 142,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

