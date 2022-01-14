AGF Investments Inc. Sells 144,793 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 470,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,793 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $81,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $121,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $241,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Chubb by 17.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

NYSE CB traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $194.44. 48,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,319. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average of $182.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

