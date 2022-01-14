Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Airgain alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIRG. Cowen cut Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of AIRG opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.07. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.