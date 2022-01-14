Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.20% of Akamai Technologies worth $204,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

