AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Trading 12.1% Higher

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s share price shot up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 110,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 35,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.85 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$48.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

