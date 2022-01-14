Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $808.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

ALK traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

