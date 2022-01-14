Alchemix (ALCX) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $311.46 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $324.17 or 0.00750082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,269,626 coins and its circulating supply is 960,780 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.