Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the December 15th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,246.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVF opened at $42.94 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
