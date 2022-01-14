Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.99. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alithya Group by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

