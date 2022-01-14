ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $136,925.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $111,379.32 and $136,925.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,498,693 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars.

