Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 25,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.