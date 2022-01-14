Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.50% of Middleby worth $237,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after acquiring an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Middleby by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,817,000 after buying an additional 112,685 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Middleby by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,957,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $196.50 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

