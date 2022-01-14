Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $256,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

